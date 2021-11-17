Ex-Gunner says his former teammate would love an Emirates return

Theo Walcott has suggested that Aaron Ramsey would be delighted to return to Arsenal someday.

The Welshman is struggling to make a name for himself at Juventus after leaving Arsenal for the Italian club in 2019 on a free transfer.

Ramsey has come under intense criticism in Italy and Juve is now open to cashing in on him.

The injury troubles that dogged him during his last years at Arsenal have followed him to Italy and he is rarely fit enough to contribute for Juventus.

However, he thrives in action for the Welsh national team, which suggests that he can still succeed at a top club if his fitness is managed well.

Arsenal is currently rebuilding the squad at the Emirates, and Ramsey’s experience could be valuable.

Walcott believes the midfielder would jump at the chance to return to his former club.

Speaking to TalkSport, as quoted by The Daily Mail, Walcott said: ‘I’ll find out, give him a call and pester him (on if he’s returning to the Premier League).

‘Do you know what, it would be lovely, it would be fantastic if he came back to the Premier League. I feel like he would want to.

‘Some part of me in my head thinks that he would love to come back to Arsenal. It does. Something about that would sort of tick a box.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

The last type of player Arsenal needs now is one with fitness problems, as he would simply cause them headaches.

Ramsey’s first spell at the Emirates was a fruitful one and he helped the Gunners as well as he could.

The club has moved on from the midfielder and we are doing too well now to bring him back.

There would be several other top midfielders who would be available for purchase next summer, and Arsenal shouldn’t be thinking about the likes of Ramsey or Philippe Coutinho at the moment.