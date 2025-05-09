Ex-Gunner says important Arsenal player ‘isn’t as efficient as before’

Former Arsenal star Bacary Sagna has raised concerns about Martin Odegaard’s leadership at the Emirates, pointing to his struggles to lead by example this season. Odegaard has been one of Arsenal’s standout players since joining the club and had an exceptional campaign last term. However, this season has been a different story, with Odegaard failing to deliver the kind of leadership expected from a captain of such an important club.

Odegaard’s Leadership Under Scrutiny

As Arsenal approaches another season without a trophy, Odegaard’s performance has come under intense scrutiny. Fans had hoped for more from their captain, especially during games where the team was struggling and needed inspiration. Unlike some clubs, which have captains capable of taking charge in difficult moments, Odegaard has not been able to step up in the same way this term, leading to questions about his captaincy credentials.

Sagna, while acknowledging that there may be personal circumstances at play, believes Odegaard’s influence on the club has diminished. As quoted in the Daily Mail, Sagna said:

“Although sometimes there’s more behind it. I don’t care too much about personal situations but his influence in the club will decrease.

“I don’t think the issue is due to the captaincy. Captaincy is given to a player who has good qualities and a strong personality. However, the way the games have been going – I don’t think he has been [a strong enough leader]. He isn’t as efficient as before.

“If you play without a number nine, it’s much more difficult because the captain must organise the game and a lot of the time, he is standing by himself.”

The Future of Odegaard’s Captaincy

Odegaard’s leadership has been called into question due to his inability to inspire the team in key moments this season. Despite his individual performances improving, he has not been the influential captain Arsenal needs. If his form continues to decline in the coming season, the club may need to consider a change in leadership. Whether Odegaard can rediscover his form and leadership qualities will be crucial for both his future at Arsenal and the club’s ambitions moving forward.

