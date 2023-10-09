Ex-Gunner says Ramsdale was dancing when Raya struggled against Man City

David Raya’s performance in the Arsenal match against Manchester City generated some debate about whether he should be replaced by Aaron Ramsdale as the team’s goalkeeper.

Arsenal fans have grown accustomed to seeing Raya as their first-choice goalkeeper since he took over the position from Ramsdale, and he has the backing of the manager.

In the early stages of the game against Manchester City, the opposition applied intense pressure on the Arsenal defense, seeking to force mistakes. During this period, Raya experienced some tense moments and was put under pressure that could have potentially resulted in a goal for the opponent.

However, Raya managed to navigate through these challenging situations and subsequently displayed excellent form for the remainder of the game.

In light of these nervy moments, former Arsenal player Theo Walcott suggested that Aaron Ramsdale, who was on the bench, might have been eagerly waiting for an opportunity to step in and take the field.

He said, as quoted by the Sun:

“He’s been a bit edgy and nervy which could be the occasion, you sense the fans are getting on his back a bit.

“He’s very edgy right now, the stadiums not giving him confidence.”

He added: “Ramsdale is dancing on that bench right now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is eagerly waiting for a chance to get back on the team, but we expect him to support his teammates even if they are vying for the same position.

