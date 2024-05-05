Ex-Gunner says Rice came ready-made for his role at Arsenal

Former Arsenal star Martin Keown has praised Declan Rice after another superb performance from the midfielder for Arsenal against Bournemouth.

Rice moved to the Emirates in the last transfer window after Arsenal broke their transfer record to add him to their squad.

The midfielder has been one of the best signings of the season, continuously impressing for the Gunners.

It is hard to believe that this is his first season at the Emirates because of the way he carries himself on the pitch.

He plays with a lot of conviction and clearly has been waiting for the chance to play for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side is aiming to win the league in his first season, which would be a fitting end to what has been an amazing season for the former West Ham man.

After watching his stunning performance yesterday, Keown said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Declan Rice, the superlatives for him. He just keeps getting better.

‘If ever a position or a club was ready-made for him, it is the Arsenal situation he finds himself in.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Everyone loves Rice, including the neutrals, because he has made our team stronger and has been individually brilliant on the pitch for us.

