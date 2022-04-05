Ex-Gunner says they should avoid signing out-of-form Premier League ace

Former Arsenal striker, Eduardo da Silva, has warned the Gunners not to sign Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford as they search for attacking reinforcements.

The Gunners will bolster their attacking options at the end of this season after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the last transfer window.

Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette could also leave at the end of this campaign because they will be out of contract.

This means Arsenal will add new attackers to their squad when an opportunity arrives, and they have been linked with a move for Rashford.

The United star has been in poor form this season, and he doesn’t appear close to returning to his peak soon.

A change of environment could help him, but Eduardo doesn’t think he is the solution to Arsenal’s goal-scoring problems.

He said via Express Sport: “Marcus Rashford is one of the names who has been linked with Arsenal this summer. But is he the right player to come in and fill that role as a number nine? No.

“He doesn’t play as a striker for Manchester United, so why would Arsenal bring him in if they need a striker? I don’t know if he has the right capacity to come in and do the job Arsenal would need him to do.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rashford is truly not a number nine, and he is also not a prolific attacker. He is a good offensive player, but he doesn’t have the number of goals we want from our next attackers.

There are other prolific forwards around the continent that we can sign instead of the Englishman.