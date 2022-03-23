Ex-Gunner says Xhaka got this booking because of his reputation

Kevin Campbell reckons Granit Xhaka’s booking against Aston Villa wasn’t worth it, and he only got booked because of his reputation. The Swiss midfielder has earned a reputation for either getting a yellow card or being sent off on a regular basis.

Some of his bookings and sending off have been harsh, but the midfielder also doesn’t cover himself in glory with some of his tackles. He is a player that Arsenal fans don’t know what to expect from.

Against Villa, he received a booking in the first half with the referee, Andrew Madley, gesturing that it wasn’t his first foul before booking him. However, it seemed it could have been the case of mistaken identity and former Arsenal star, Campbell believes he got booked because of his reputation.

He tells Football Insider: “The referee is pointing to stuff that never happened. It is a figment of the imagination. The referee has pointed to three different spots and then booked him.

“It is nonsense and embarrassing. It’s Xhaka so he is booking him. There is no doubt in my mind.

“These things need to be looked at. English referees are not good enough. There is only a couple of good ones if we are honest. Half of them are not fit for purpose.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has remained an important player to us, but his decision making sometimes leaves a lot to be desired. The Swiss midfielder might be a victim of his reputation, but he earned the reputation by himself and now has to deal with everything that comes with it.

