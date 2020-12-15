Ex-Gunner says Xhaka should be sacked and offers to play for the club for free

Former Arsenal man, Emmanuel Frimpong has offered his former team a way out of their current troubles.

The Gunners suffered their seventh league loss of the season and their third consecutive loss when they were beaten 1-0 by Burnley.

The Clarets earned their first win at the Emirates, but a defining moment in the game was when Granit Xhaka was red-carded before Burnley took the lead.

The Swiss midfielder’s moment of madness was another episode from an Arsenal player in a season that now looks likely to end with Mikel Arteta getting fired by the club.

Nicolas Pepe had also been sent off against Leeds United for an altercation with a player.

Xhaka’s sending off comes in the wake of the former Arsenal captain getting some criticism for his poor form recently.

Frimpong thinks that the answer is simple – sack Xhaka, then hire him again to play for the club for nothing.

As he watched his former team struggle against Sean Dyche’s side, he Tweeted:

Sell xhaka and get me on a free — EMMANUEL FRIMPONG (@IAMFRIMPONG26) December 13, 2020



Frimpong has been without a club since 2017, and he is just 28.

Arsenal might need a helping hand now but it certainly isn’t from a player that no team has taken a chance on for that long.