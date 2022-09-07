Ex-Gunner slams United players for their treatment of Arsenal man

Kevin Campbell has reacted to Manchester United defenders’ handling of Gabriel Jesus when both clubs met at the weekend.

Jesus joined the Gunners in the last transfer window, and he has made a superb start to life at Arsenal.

The Brazilian is the club’s main striker at the moment, and he has been one of their biggest goal threats.

The opposing teams’ defence knows this, and they have been getting very physical with him.

The United pair Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez frustrated the Brazilian at the weekend, and they were perhaps overly physical in some instances.

Campbell has now reacted to it and claims some of their battles with the frontman were like WWE.

He tells Football Insider:

“The Man United players were getting physical.

“You could see that from the first challenge [Lisandro] Martinez put in on Gabriel Jesus.

“I have never seen [Raphael] Varane be that physical with a striker. He had Jesus in a headlock at one stage. Do not get me wrong. Jesus is physical with them as well. He is very good using his body. He is strong and quick.

“[Scott] McTominay was in and around Jesus as well. He got booked for something out of WWE. The treatment of Jesus was serious. It was only a matter of time before Jesus lost his head.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Every Premier League team works hard in training to stop their opponents from winning, and that includes watching clips of opposing players and plotting how to interrupt them.

Arsenal must be used to this. It is up to us to change our approach and make our attackers unplayable.

