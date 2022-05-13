Ex-Gunner suggests Tottenham man should have seen red before Holding

Ray Parlour has suggested that Heung-Min Son should have been sent off earlier if the referee had seen him elbow Rob Holding before the Arsenal man received a red card in last night’s North London Derby.

Spurs beat Arsenal 3-0 to close the gap between both clubs to just one point. However, they had it much easier after Holding was given a red card in the first half.

He and Son had been involved in several tussles during the game and he barged into the Korean to earn his second yellow card and sending off by the referee.

But Parlour says on Talk Sport: ‘When he was on the floor, I think this was the first one, he was holding onto him, and he just gave him a little elbow.

‘I don’t know if you saw it. No one saw it, to be fair.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Son got the best of Holding in such an important game. Heading into that match, we had a four-point cushion on them and we needed to just keep our cool.

If we had remained focused on playing the game the right way in the first half, we could have rattled them after weathering the storm in the second half of the match.

But our players lost composure early and allowed Spurs to force us to make mistakes and get irritated.

