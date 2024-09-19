Ex-Gunner tells Arsenal to start some serious rotation against Atalanta

Arsenal's Brazilian striker #09 Gabriel Jesus celebrates on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 3, 2023. Arsenal won the game 3-1. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

On Thursday, Arsenal face Atalanta in their first Champions League match of the season. The Gunners will be looking to build on their North London derby victory, so leaving Bergamo with all three points is all they’ll be striving for.

For a win, Mikel Arteta should field a dangerous lineup. But, as Arteta prepares a powerful 11 to face the Italians, Adrian Clarke has chosen three Gunners who he feels must play on Thursday night.

The ex-Gunner believes Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, and Jakub Kiwior should start against Atalanta. He argues that Arsenal, with eight games to play to qualify for the UCL knockouts, can still rotate their team on Thursday night, as it’s not a crucial match (there’ll be seven more to play), a chance that’ll allow the trio to build on their momentum and be ready to deliver when needed.

“It’s going to be hard. I’m not saying we should throw this game, but with eight games in the group stage we do have some wiggle room. We need to rotate a bit. I think Jesus has to play from the start, we need to get minutes into him. I’d say the same for Raheem Sterling. I’d even consider Kiwior,” Clarke said on the Handbrake Off podcast.

Against Spurs, several Gunners, who typically do not start, stepped up to replace injured teammates, demonstrating every Gunner’s ability to execute Arteta’s game plan. I wouldn’t be concerned if Arteta goes with Clarke’s request to start the trio, as it will not only fire them up the but also allow some Gunners to conserve their energy for the crucial match against Manchester City. That being stated, aside from the trio, who will be in your starting lineup against Atalanta?

I’d also want Raya, White, Saliba, Timber, and Kiwior to start and continue to build the momentum they’re on. I’d rest Partey for the Manchester City game and play Declan Rice, Ethan Nwaneri, and Jorginho in midfield. In attack, I’d rest Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz, and Bukayo Saka and start Gabriel Martinelli (to help him find consistency), Gabriel Jesus, and Raheem Sterling.

Peter Rix

