Ex-Gunner tipped to become Manchester United manager

Many Arsenal supporters do not fondly remember Robin van Persie because of the way he left the club to join Manchester United. The Dutchman played for Arsenal between 2004 and 2012 and was consistently one of their most important performers during that period. His goals and influence made him a key figure in the team, and he was widely regarded as one of the finest strikers in the Premier League at the time.

His move to Manchester United in 2012, however, significantly damaged his legacy at Arsenal. The Gunners were keen to retain him and made efforts to secure his future at the club, but he was ultimately persuaded by the prospect of higher wages and a greater chance of winning major trophies at Old Trafford. While Van Persie did go on to win the Premier League title with United, the transfer left many Arsenal fans feeling betrayed. At the same time, he never fully became a beloved figure among United supporters either, leaving his reputation in an awkward position between the two clubs.

A Potential Return to Old Trafford

Despite his complicated history, Van Persie has now been tipped as a possible future manager of Manchester United. The club are expected to appoint a new permanent coach in the summer, with Michael Carrick currently in charge on an interim basis. Carrick has performed well since taking over, but there is still uncertainty over whether he will be given the role on a long-term basis.

As United consider their options, Van Persie’s name has emerged as a potential candidate for the future. His experience at the club as a player and his understanding of the demands at the highest level are seen as possible advantages, should he move into management at Old Trafford.

Gullit’s View on Van Persie

Former Netherlands international Ruud Gullit has shared his thoughts on the possibility, speaking via the Metro. He said, ‘It would be great if Robin van Persie became the manager of Manchester United in the future. I definitely hope that happens at some point!’

While the idea may divide opinion among supporters, it highlights how Van Persie continues to be linked with major clubs despite the controversy surrounding his playing career. Whether such a move ever materialises remains to be seen, but it would undoubtedly add another intriguing chapter to his already complex footballing story.