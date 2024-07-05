Ex-Gunner tips Arsenal to win the Premier League next season

Former Arsenal player William Gallas has tipped Arsenal to win the Premier League title next season. The Gunners finished second in the last two seasons and were strong contenders for the title in the previous campaign. Despite an impressive performance, they narrowly missed out on the title.

Gallas believes that Arsenal is closer than ever to becoming Premier League champions and has expressed confidence in their ability to achieve it next term, although he acknowledges that the challenge will be formidable.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I think Arsenal are going to win the Premier League next season.

“They have all the ingredients to be the champions after coming so close in the last two years. They made some mistakes, but they now know exactly how good they need to be to lift the trophy. They have great players, and they might need one or two more, but they will be champions next season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning the Premier League ahead of Manchester City will not be easy for any club to achieve, but we have been consistently good and should make it happen.

We have improved a lot, and with some good signings, we can even finish the season without suffering a defeat.

