Ex-Gunner tips Arsenal to win the Premier League

Former Arsenal man Theo Walcott has tipped the Gunners to win the Premier League this season as Mikel Arteta’s side continues to produce some outstanding football.

The Spanish gaffer has transformed a lacklustre Arsenal team into one of the in-form sides in Europe and they top the league standings now.

Arsenal is five points clear and continues to deliver performances which show they are serious about finishing in the top spot.

Walcott was asked on Talk Sport if he believed the Gunners would win the title and the attacker said:

“I do, I really do, actually.

“Look at Eddie Nketiah right now, he is having his chance and taking.

“There is something about Arsenal right now, the whole atmosphere there.

“Yeah… I’m positive about it, I really am.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have turned doubters into believers with our performances this season, so it is not surprising that Walcott believes we can win the title.

He has experience in the Premier League and knows our consistency will eventually be rewarded.

However, we have won nothing yet and must not get carried away because there is so much more work to do.

As long as we stay focused and humble, we could end the campaign with a resounding success.

