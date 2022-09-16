Ex-Gunner urges Arsenal players to believe in themselves more after losing to Man Utd

Paul Merson has urged Arsenal to believe more in themselves as they look to bounce back from their first defeat of the season.

After winning five consecutive league matches to open up a few points gap at the top of the Premier League table, the Gunners lost to Manchester United in their last league game.

They have since played only one game in the Europa League against FC Zurich, and they will face Brentford this weekend in an interesting London derby.

The Bees are one of the tougher clubs to beat, and they won against Mikel Arteta’s side on the opening day of last season.

This game would be different because Arsenal is stronger, but Merson believes the key to earning a win would be to believe in themselves.

He writes in his column on Sportskeeda:

“Arsenal’s top-four chances look a lot better this season.

“The problem is, they went 2-1 down against Manchester United and Mikel Arteta immediately made three substitutions, which looked like a knee-jerk reaction to me at the time.

“They need to believe in themselves more and in all honesty, Arsenal didn’t play badly despite losing to Manchester United.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Believing in ourselves has helped us achieve an improvement so far as a club, and it will be key to helping us end this season well.

Our players have rested for several days, and we expect them to be very fresh for this fixture. That should help us play at our very best.