Ex-Gunner urges Arsenal to focus on the Premier League

Former Arsenal man, Emmanuel Petit has urged them to focus on the Premier League and not the Europa League.

Arsenal wants a return to the Champions League, and they came very close to achieving that in the last campaign. However, they finished fifth and will instead play in the Europa League this season.

They reached the semi-final of the competition in the 2020/2021 season and Mikel Arteta wants to win every competition he competes in.

However, the Gunners might not have the firepower to survive in the UEL and the EPL.

They might have to focus more on one of the competitions, and Petit thinks it should be the Premier League.

He said, as quoted by Football London:

“For me, the priority is the Premier League. If they can do something good in Europa League, that’s good enough, I will take it. But to be honest with you, and I’m pretty sure all the players and managers are focussed about it, their priority is the Premier League. They need to come back to the way Arsenal was before years ago.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning the Europa League will add one more trophy to our cabinet and also help us return to the UCL.

However, it seems much easier to get back into Europe’s elite club competition by winning league matches and securing a top-four spot in the Premier League.

If we have enough players, we can compete confidently in all competitions, but we need more signings to reach that level.

