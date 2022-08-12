Ex-Gunner urges Arsenal to get impressive player on a new deal

Williams Saliba was superb in his first Premier League start for Arsenal at the weekend.

The Frenchman proved he really matured while spending the last two seasons out on loan.

He was on loan at Olympique Marseille last season and helped them finish inside the top two in their league.

Mikel Arteta sent him out on loan because he was not ready to play for Arsenal.

However, the defender’s performance in the last match against Crystal Palace may have won him a permanent place on the team.

His long-term contract is running down,, and Kevin Campbell believes he should be offered a new one soon.

He tells Football Insider:

“I heard Virgil van Dijk followed him after the game on Friday. The Rolls Royce following the Bentley, I don’t mind that.

“Listen, Saliba is an incredible player and an incredible talent. Arsenal better get him signed up. The sooner the better.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is clearly a talent we need to keep, and the smart thing to do is to extend his current deal.

The Frenchman’s performance while at OM last season caught the eyes of so many clubs, and they will look to add him to their squad if we don’t hand him a new long-term contract.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…