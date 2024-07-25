Ex-Gunner urges Arsenal to go for “someone like Toney” as Havertz’s backup

Next season, we anticipate Kai Havertz to lead Arsenal’s attack. As much as we expect him to, he is not a machine and cannot be relied on as the only reliable striker. Gabriel Jesus, the our previous first-choice striker, hasn’t clicked leading the attack since the Qatar World Cup, and many are pressing for a change, and there’s a suggestion he could now play on the right wing instead.

Arsenal may need to look for a backup to Havertz, and former Gunner Stewart Robson has just mentioned why the club should consider acquiring Ivan Toney. Robson sees Toney as a great “super sub” that Arsenal could introduce in games to win, while also counting on him to fill in for Havertz while he is rested for high-stakes games.

The ex-Gunner said on ESPN, “When you need crosses into the box, he’s quite good in the air, but someone like Ivan Toney could be the answer. He’s not going to play every week, maybe. Against some of the big teams, they might go with Havertz, but I think they need another option at centre-forward, and Toney would be that sort of option.”

“Somebody that can hold up the play, he can win balls in the air; he’d be aggressive with balls coming into the box, particularly when they’re trailing in games. So that’s another area I think he would like to make them better.”

Brentford is rumoured to be open to compromising on Toney’s asking price; with his contract ending next summer and him unwilling to sign a new deal at the GTech Stadium, one can only assume there is a transfer opportunity there.

With no one making an effort to recruit Toney, Arsenal might take advantage by sending Brentford a cheeky bid for him, and who knows? They may get him at a bargain.

Darren N

