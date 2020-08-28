Ex Gunner urges Mikel Arteta to make this decision and secure La Liga midfielder

Ray Parlour has revealed that he believes Alexandre Lacazette is one asset that Arsenal can sell to fund moves for the likes of Thomas Partey.

Lacazette has attracted the attention of the likes of Juventus and Atletico Madrid recently and the Frenchman is likely to be sold.

This is because the Gunners have Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah coming through the ranks at the Emirates and both players can be trusted to help the Gunners with goals.

Ideally, Mikel Arteta will want to keep all his top players at the club for next season, but he also needs to sell so that he can sign his transfer targets.

The Gunners have been told that they will only be able to sign Partey if they pay his 45 million pounds release clause.

The Gunners are now looking to raise funds from the sale of the likes of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Hector Bellerin, but Parlour believes that they can cash in on Lacazette since they already have Eddie Nketiah coming through.

“Lacazette will be the one, the asset,” former Arsenal and England midfielder Parlour, who won three league titles and four FA Cups, told talkSPORT via Express Sports.

“You look at the assets they’ve got, there isn’t many really. They’ve got Aubameyang, but with him you’re not going to get as much as you’d like because, currently, he’s only got a year left on his contract.

“Probably the asset will be Lacazette. I know Juventus were interested in maybe buying him. Sometimes you have to lose a player to bring players in. You do need to freshen up the dressing room.

“I like Lacazette, he’s a decent player, but we have Eddie Nketiah and it’s all about whether he can step up now and improve as a centre-forward.

“That’s what Arteta will be looking at in training, ‘is he good enough to play week-in week-out as a striker?’

“Probably not at the moment, but he can improve and probably can do in a couple of years’ time.”