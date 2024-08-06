Ex-Gunner urges Mikel Arteta to sign Man City star who can elevate them

William Gallas has urged Mikel Arteta to add Julian Alvarez to his squad after Arsenal became linked with a move for the Argentinian attacker.

Alvarez has been in the news after admitting that he would love to play more, which piqued Arsenal’s interest.

The Gunners are always happy to sign players who want to leave Manchester City, who have denied them a Premier League title in consecutive seasons.

Arsenal wants a striker, and Alvarez is one of the most efficient finishers in the league.

He plays as an alternative to Erling Haaland, yet he scores crucial goals with regularity.

Arsenal is looking to add him to their squad while they can, but the competition for his signature is serious.

Gallas has followed the rumours, insisting that Alvarez would be a fantastic signing for the Gunners.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“He is a world champion, Copa America winner, won the Premier League twice in a row and won the Champions League.

“He has played most of City’s important games and is a starter for Argentina, he would bring so much winning experience and… wants to reach his very highest level by playing as many minutes as possible.

“Alvarez would take Arsenal to the next level. I don’t know if he could score 20 goals but he can play on the flank or behind the striker and be very influential.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Alvarez is one of the best players in the Premier League, and he certainly will improve our options, but City might be reluctant to sell him to us.

