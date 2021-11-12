Ex-Gunner urges the club to keep doing this for Arteta

Former Arsenal man, Nigel Winterburn can see that the club is going in the right direction and wants them to keep backing Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has been at the helm since 2019 and has to rebuild the team he inherited at the Emirates.

It has taken some time, but it is all beginning to come together with the Gunners now one of the best clubs in England.

One reason for that is that over the last two summer transfer windows, they have spent on quality players and Winterburn wants that to continue.

He said to Sun Sports: “I think that the fans will always have a voice, particularly if they’re not happy with how things are being run behind the scenes.

“Arsenal are starting to invest a bit more money in the transfer market, they’ve certainly invested heavily this season.

“We have the owners there, we just need to make sure that we are starting to travel back in the right direction.

“We’ve fallen away from that top four, but now we need to go back in that direction.

“As long as Arteta has finances to keep improving the squad, then that would be my main concern.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool have shown over the last few years that you need to spend money on your squad if you’re serious about winning trophies and becoming a top-four club.

It has taken some time, but Arsenal’s owners, the Kroenke family, are beginning to do the right thing.

The Gunners strengthened the midfield and defence of the squad in the last summer transfer window.

The attack is the next spot that needs to be strengthened, and it would be interesting to see which target eventually joins the club.

Watch this week’s Just Arsenal Show – Video Analysis – Dan Smith rates the Arsenal players out of 10 this season