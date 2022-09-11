Ex-Gunner urges them not to experiment with their team selection

Arsenal has solved one of their biggest problems over the years, squad depth, and that means Mikel Arteta now has plenty of players to experiment with.

The Spanish manager has tried to keep the same team in the league games they have played so far.

That consistency helped them win their opening five league games.

They lost their last match in the competition against Manchester United as they had to replace Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny on their team because of injuries.

Their first Europa League game of the season offered Arteta the chance to experiment with his team selection.

He handed a debut to Marquinhos and Eddie Nketiah, among others, got his first start of the season.

Paul Merson admits the players did well against FC Zurich, but he doesn’t want to see the team get tinkered with too much.

Speaking about Fabio Vieira, he writes on Sportskeeda:

“Fabio Vieira came on against Manchester United and made a good impact, but Arsenal needs to bounce back after their first defeat of the season last weekend. Vieira looks like an exciting player, but I just hope they play their best team and don’t look to experiment for the sake of it.”

We now have a big squad, but it is very important to have a starting XI we can rely on in several matches.

If we have the same team for most matches, playing together will help them find a rhythm, and they will be accustomed to playing together.

