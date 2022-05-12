Ex-Gunner warns them they need to spend a lot and makes a suggestion

Former Arsenal man, Emmanuel Petit, has suggested that the Gunners need at least four new players to improve their team.
They are on the verge of clinching a top-four spot which will guarantee their return to the Champions League.
However, it would be considered an overachievement considering the quality of their squad when compared to the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United.
Mikel Arteta will be praised for a job well done, but their bubble might burst in the next campaign if they don’t add players to their squad.
Petit believes they need at least four new guys and he even suggested a player.
He told Sun Sports: “They need at least four or five players to improve the team.
“They need two players in midfield. I really like Seko Fofana from Lens.
“He is box-to-box midfielder. He is a very talented player.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We know we need top players to join our current squad to continue its upward trajectory.
Certainly, Edu and Arteta are already drawing up a list of players that will join us in the summer to make us a better side in the next campaign.
They will only move for Fofana if he fits the bill, not because a former player suggested that they should sign him.
I think we already have one of the four in Saliba! For me, Ben White should make way. He’s a good option for backup, and that’s all.
@GunneRay
Or turn Salina into a DM. Which might just work…🤔
*Saliba
Possibly, NY_Gunner. Not sure how he would feel about it but even Ben White into DM is possible. I’m just not sure why MA doesn’t see Saliba in his plans like the rest of the world does?
Like to see White as a DM, I believe he played that role a couple times with Brighton, not sure though. He has the pace, technique on the ball, and the passing to do a job as our DM.
As for Saliba, I hope he gets a chance to compete for CB, too talented to sit on the bench and wait a turn. Hopefully Arteta can devise a way to get our most talented players on the pitch, even if it moves White to DM.
It would save funds with only needing a B2B, and a 4th choice CB is much cheaper than a 1st choice DM.
Got a point about White, Durand. 👍
Arsenal saving money too would be music to the Kronke’s too! 😜
Agree with Emmanuel, we need two to four marquee signings.
Maybe Jesus and Osimhen for strikers and two midfielders maybe Fofana as he suggests or Ruiz and Tchouameni.
But I think the club and Petit is on the same wave length