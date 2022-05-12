Ex-Gunner warns them they need to spend a lot and makes a suggestion

Former Arsenal man, Emmanuel Petit, has suggested that the Gunners need at least four new players to improve their team.

They are on the verge of clinching a top-four spot which will guarantee their return to the Champions League.

However, it would be considered an overachievement considering the quality of their squad when compared to the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta will be praised for a job well done, but their bubble might burst in the next campaign if they don’t add players to their squad.

Petit believes they need at least four new guys and he even suggested a player.

He told Sun Sports: “They need at least four or five players to improve the team.

“They need two players in midfield. I really like Seko Fofana from Lens.

“He is box-to-box midfielder. He is a very talented player.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We know we need top players to join our current squad to continue its upward trajectory.

Certainly, Edu and Arteta are already drawing up a list of players that will join us in the summer to make us a better side in the next campaign.

They will only move for Fofana if he fits the bill, not because a former player suggested that they should sign him.