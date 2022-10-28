Ex-Gunner worried about Arsenal’s squad depth after their PSV loss

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown is worried about their squad depth after they failed to win two consecutive matches for the first time this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side picked up a point from their trip to Southampton at the weekend and lost to PSV in the Europa League yesterday.

It is their second competitive defeat of the season, but it shows a worrying drop in form over the past three matches.

Arteta has hardly rotated his team this term and even recently defended his decision to field his key men in all the matches.

However, after the defeat at the hands of the Dutchmen, Keown is worried they might not have the depth to deal with all their fixtures successfully.

He said via The Sun:

“I don’t want this to derail his team – five people missing and five subs on.

“Strength in depth not quite there but as long as they can learn from that, they’ll use this as fuel going into the Forest game.”

The key to success for the top clubs is squad depth and Arsenal seems to need more players to execute this season.

The Gunners have been outstanding this term, but their key contributors must get occasional breaks to keep them fresh.

