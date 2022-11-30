Ex-Gunner worried Arsenal man will just be a spectator at this World Cup

Former Arsenal man Mikael Silvestre is worried that William Saliba might not play a game for France at this World Cup.

The centre-back is one of the first names on the team sheet at Arsenal and has contributed to their table-topping performances this season.

However, the Gunner star remains an option in a talented France national team and struggles to play as regularly as he does in London.

In their first group game, he was ignored for Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate, who has hardly played at club level this season.

The Liverpool man did well, but Raphael Varane has since returned to partner Dayot Upamecano.

It will likely be the partnership Les Bleus adopt until they exit or win the competition and Silvestre worries Saliba will not play.

He said via Football365:

“I would think that Varane would continue [against Tunisia] and I’m afraid for Saliba, that Upamecano will also continue.

“The pair did well against Denmark and they need to work more together to get used to one another.

“Unless France start playing with three at the back, which could be an option for the next round but I doubt it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been a superb player for us, but at the World Cup, you need a lot of experience to earn a starting spot, which is what he lacks.

At 21, he can still play in at least two more World Cups if he looks after himself well and keeps developing into a top player at the Emirates.

