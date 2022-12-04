Olivier Giroud scored France’s opening goal during their 3-0 victory over Poland today, and ex-Arsenal teammate Mesut Ozil has claimed to have taught him the technique used to score.

Giroud became his country’s all-time leading goalscorer with his 52nd goal for Les Bleus, as he set his side up for the win which took them through to the quarter-final of the latest edition of the World Cup.

The moment Olivier Giroud became France's all-time leading goalscorer 💯 He has now scored 52 goals for Les Bleus overtaking Thierry Henry 👏#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/1uAToX1Sk2 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 4, 2022

The AC Milan striker can supposedly credit his latest strike to former colleague Ozil, who made sure to point out that his technique was used to score the goal when tagging his friend on Twitter.

Giroud has always been an underrated striker, not only for his ability to score any manner of goals, but also for what he can bring to the team overall. He is the ideal forward to lead the line for his current country’s team, with the exceptionally talented Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe all able to play off him and take advantage of the space created by his movement.

I’m certainly not looking forward to England having to take on his side in the next round of the competition, but we are the leading scorers so far in Qatar, and we can hopefully build on that come Saturday.

Patrick