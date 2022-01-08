Ex-Gunners says Arsenal needs two and not one new striker

Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal needs more than one new striker in their squad, considering some attackers will soon leave the club.

The Gunners could face an exodus of attacking talent at the end of this season with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah close to the Emirates exit door.

At least one new striker would be signed by the club and Dusan Vlahovic has emerged as the overwhelming favourite in recent weeks.

However, former Arsenal man, Campbell believes one striker will not fulfil that need and urges them to get at least two when they enter the transfer market.

He tells Football Insider: “When you think about Aubameyang, Lacazette, and Nketiah – they’re on the way out, their days are numbered at the club.

“So you’re probably looking at bringing in two new strikers, minimum, whether that’s this month or in the summer.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Campbell has a point, to be honest, because we cannot expect one striker to carry the whole goal-scoring burden at the club.

The most expensive of our potential signings would already be under serious pressure to impress.

If all the spotlight is on him, he might struggle to deliver, and if he gets injured or suspended we would be back to square one.

