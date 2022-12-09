Ex-Gunner says they “have got to go and get” World Cup star

Former Arsenal man Paul Merson believes his former club must sign Cody Gakpo after his stunning form for the Netherlands in the ongoing World Cup.

The PSV attacker was close to moving to the Premier League in the summer, with Leeds United on the verge of adding him to their squad before the transfer window closed.

He stayed in the Netherlands and has become a key man for his country at Qatar 2022, making even bigger clubs consider a move for him after the tournament.

Arsenal is now seriously in the race for his signature and Merson believes he is one player they simply have to sign.

He tells Express Sport:

“Arsenal have got to go and get Cody Gakpo after Gabriel Jesus’ knee injury. They’ve got to go and get someone. They’ve got a free swing.”

Adding: “They need to go and get someone. This is the first time since 2004 that they’ve had a serious, serious chance of winning the title.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gakpo has clearly been in superb form in the last few weeks of the World Cup and his performances show that he is a top player in the making.

Regardless of the stage his country leaves the competition, he will get top clubs looking to sign him and we probably should add him to our squad in January instead of waiting until the end of the season.

