Ex-Invincible backs Mikel Arteta to finally lead Arsenal to the Premier League title

A forgotten Arsenal Invincible believes this season represents the club’s best chance of winning the Premier League in years, while warning that the pressure on Mikel Arteta will be greater than ever. The Gunners’ emphatic victory over Atletico Madrid was no one-off statement, but a reflection of why they are seen as favourites to compete strongly in both domestic and European competitions.

Buoyed by an impressive summer recruitment drive, Arsenal have started the campaign in fine form and appear well equipped to meet the demands of competing on multiple fronts.

Aliadiere backs Arsenal to finally deliver

Former Invincible Jeremie Aliadiere has shared his thoughts on Arsenal’s Premier League prospects and explained why the expectations on Mikel Arteta have never been higher. Speaking to FourFourTwo, Aliadiere said:

“I definitely think this is the best chance Arsenal have had of winning the Premier League in recent years. They have never looked so prepared to challenge for the title in terms of squad depth and quality. It was a tough start to the season on paper, but they have managed it really well.”

“It’s fair to say Mikel Arteta needs to win a trophy this season and I think he knows that himself,” he added. “He’s had the backing of everyone at the club for years and they’ve given him all the tools and the players he needs. They’ve done their side of the deal, now he must deliver his. When you look at the Arsenal squad now, it’s probably the best in the Premier League.

“He has had a few years of being so close and finishing second, now he knows what he has to do to go and win it. From what I’ve seen this season, he is starting to do things differently in terms of rotating the squad and making substitutions to change games.”

Pressure builds on Mikel Arteta

As Aliadiere highlighted, Arsenal’s summer signings have placed the club in a strong position this season, yet the weight of expectation on Arteta is undeniable after a series of near misses. A solitary FA Cup triumph and a handful of Community Shield victories are all he has to his name in six years at the helm.

While Arteta has overseen remarkable progress in building a side capable of challenging for major honours, his tenure now demands tangible success. The league title remains the ultimate objective, even as Arsenal juggle the demands of European football.

The Gunners return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host an in-form Crystal Palace side at the Emirates Stadium.

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…