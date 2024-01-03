Juventus legend urges Max Allegri to buy top Arsenal starlet

When Charlie Patino broke into the scene in the 2021–22 season, he was projected as the next product from the Arsenal academy to cement his spot in the Arsenal senior side, following Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

However, he only made one start and one substitute appearance that season (2021–22), after which it was thought he wasn’t ready for the Arsenal senior team. He was allowed to go on loan to Blackpool (in the 2022–23 season) and Swansea (where he is presently).

These two loan spells have been fruitful, as he has made 41 starts and 12 substitute appearances in the Championship.

There’s potential that he’ll be able to compete for a starting spot at Arsenal next season. Even so, there’s a chance he won’t make the Arsenal team with the midfield revolution going on at the Emirates.

With his current contract ending in 18 months and the likelihood that he will not commit his future to the club because of no assurances over game time, Arsenal may be willing to sell him like they were last summer. Juventus have been heavily linked with his signature, and there is even speculation that they may include Moises Kean in their offer to sign him.

Though it is believed that the Italian club is convinced of Patino’s capabilities, the legendary Juve midfielder Marco Tardelli has either way recommended them to recruit the Arsenal man. Tardelli openly confesses that he admires Patino and wants him to move to Italy this winter, no matter the expense.

Tardelli told Bianconeranews.it: “Patino? I’m happy that the young players are being launched; this boy can handle the ball well and has quality.

“I would be happy if he went to Juventus, even sacrificing Kean, who hasn’t been used much by (Max) Allegri.”

So, do you think Patino could end up at Juve this winter?

