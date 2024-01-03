Juventus legend urges Max Allegri to buy top Arsenal starlet

When Charlie Patino broke into the scene in the 2021–22 season, he was projected as the next product from the Arsenal academy to cement his spot in the Arsenal senior side, following Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.
However, he only made one start and one substitute appearance that season (2021–22), after which it was thought he wasn’t ready for the Arsenal senior team. He was allowed to go on loan to Blackpool (in the 2022–23 season) and Swansea (where he is presently).
These two loan spells have been fruitful, as he has made 41 starts and 12 substitute appearances in the Championship.
There’s potential that he’ll be able to compete for a starting spot at Arsenal next season. Even so, there’s a chance he won’t make the Arsenal team with the midfield revolution going on at the Emirates.
With his current contract ending in 18 months and the likelihood that he will not commit his future to the club because of no assurances over game time, Arsenal may be willing to sell him like they were last summer. Juventus have been heavily linked with his signature, and there is even speculation that they may include Moises Kean in their offer to sign him.
Though it is believed that the Italian club is convinced of Patino’s capabilities, the legendary Juve midfielder Marco Tardelli has either way recommended them to recruit the Arsenal man. Tardelli openly confesses that he admires Patino and wants him to move to Italy this winter, no matter the expense.
Tardelli told Bianconeranews.it: “Patino? I’m happy that the young players are being launched; this boy can handle the ball well and has quality.
“I would be happy if he went to Juventus, even sacrificing Kean, who hasn’t been used much by (Max) Allegri.”
So, do you think Patino could end up at Juve this winter?
Sneaky Pete
Listen to the new podcast as Joe Broadfoot gives his considered opinion of defeats to West Ham and Fulham in Arsenal’s end to 2023
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Has he been that good on loan? Genuine question, but from what little I’ve seen, he’s been good but doesn’t stand out massively at championship level? (I’ll be happy to be told I’m wrong!)
Not for Kean…. awful player who has demonstrated an inability to score goals consistently
No more selling promising youngsters then paying out of our noses for mediocre players please.
MAKBs can always come up with fancy excuses like when people question MA for not playing youngsters – that means they are not ready. When people question MA for not rotating and overusing the same key players – that means the bench lacks quality. Seems like we are perpetually cursed with a severe lack of quality that requires an open cheque for MA to replace the whole team including the subs with his own players before he can be held accountable. Well now we hear that our hands are tied this window because of FFP, time to recall Patino and whoever is on loan if quality is so lacking and figure a way out this mess without the chequebook