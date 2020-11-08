Ex Liverpool man speculates why Arsenal sold Chamberlain

Former Liverpool goalkeeper, Chris Kirkland claims that the only reason Arsenal sold Alex Oxlade Chamberlain to Liverpool was because of his injury problems.

Chamberlain has won the Champions League and Premier League, among other trophies since he made the move to Merseyside in 2017.

However, the Englishman has also been plagued by several injury problems since he has been at Liverpool and he is currently sidelined with another injury that has kept him from playing for the club since the start of this season.

When he has played for them, he has been one of the best players on the pitch and he has also scored some impressive goals for them.

Kirkland admits that he enjoys watching the Englishman play for the club, but he is convinced that the only reason why Arsenal allowed him to leave them was because of his constant injury problems.

Speaking exclusively to Football FanCast, Chris Kirkland said:

“We’ve seen him score goals and obviously had some horrendous luck with injuries. I mean, if he was fit, Arsenal would never have sold him for one thing you know. They sold him because he couldn’t stay fit. But for me he’s an exceptional player and I’d love to see him stay fit.”