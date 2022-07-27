Ex-Liverpool man surprised player joined Arsenal

Former Liverpool man Glen Johnson admits he is surprised Gabriel Jesus has ended up at Arsenal and not his former club Chelsea.

The former right-back has watched the Brazilian striker tear up Premier League defences at Manchester City.

He expected Jesus to remain at the Etihad, where he enjoyed a trophy-laden spell.

When he was set to leave, the former England international thought his former club, Chelsea, should have gone all out to sign him.

However, he ended up reuniting with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, and it is a decision that baffles Johnson.

He told GG Recon: “A striker that’s already performed within the Premier League is always better than a striker brought in from a different league.

“They’ve already established what they’re capable of. With Gabriel Jesus, I think Chelsea should have bit Manchester City’s arm off to try and get him to be honest. Actually, I’m surprised that City even let him go. And I’m certainly surprised that he’s ended up at Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

A move for Jesus shows the power a manager has in luring new talents to his club.

Arteta’s work is the main reason Jesus would have joined Arsenal, even though he knows he won’t play in the Champions League.

Hopefully, the striker will fire us back inside the top four places by the end of this campaign.