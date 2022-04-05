Ex-Man City player makes a coaching recommendation that Arsenal will not like

Former Manchester City player, Shaun Goater, has recommended Mikel Arteta to the Premier League champions as their next manager.
Pep Guardiola might not renew his contract with the Manchester club, and he would need to be replaced with a good coach when he leaves the club.
Mikel Arteta worked with him as his assistant at the Etihad between 2016 and 2019 before leaving to become the manager of Arsenal.
The owners of the club know the Spaniard well, and Goater believes he would be a good replacement for Guardiola.
He also suggested that they can make Crystal Palace boss, Patrick Vieira, his replacement, adding the Frenchman has a slight edge over Arteta.
He said as quoted by Express Sport: “There are only two contenders, for me, who can replace Pep… and Vieira just edges it over Arteta.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
This recommendation shows that Arteta is doing a great job, and we will be smart to keep him at the club.
He has proven his doubters wrong with the performance of his team in the last few months and he could even do better when we add new players to the squad in the summer.
Losing him to City will be devastating, and we need to tie him down to a long-term contract now to ensure that doesn’t happen in the nearest future.
Arteta is certainly no Pep, at least not at this juncture…now if they want to discuss the possibility of trading like for like, I would be happier than a pig in sh**
I wouldn’t mind Arteta going to City, if that meant Vieira coming home to Arsenal.
I was among the group that wanted Vieira to replace Emery not the inexperienced Arteta. PV showing how it’s done; in a matter of months his influence was apparent with Palace, their style and his philosophy all on the pitch.
I would give my left nut to see Arteta at City, if it meant we acquired someone with the necessary acumen to finish our job…not sure if PV is that individual, albeit I like what he’s done in his brief time at CP, but there’s a few names that come to mind besides the obvious Pep’s and Klopp’s of the footballing world…that said, I would have opted for PV over MA, following the ill-planned Emery debacle, which is no slight on him
Funny how this article conclusion by the writer only focus and mention arteta, when the person in talk already said who comes ahead. The fact that he mentioned viera first ahead of arteta shows a lot. I mean ex man city player value viera and sees him fit for city more than Arsenal speaks volumes. I am not surprised as many as disrespect our legends such as Henry and co for hearing their opinions, so if viera won’t be left out either.
The great Goat was a big game player and a city legend.
Very interesting comments by the great goat , but I sincerely hope both coach remains at there respective clubs for atleast two more seasons and sees how things fair.
A see them as two promising young coaches