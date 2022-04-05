Ex-Man City player makes a coaching recommendation that Arsenal will not like

Former Manchester City player, Shaun Goater, has recommended Mikel Arteta to the Premier League champions as their next manager.

Pep Guardiola might not renew his contract with the Manchester club, and he would need to be replaced with a good coach when he leaves the club.

Mikel Arteta worked with him as his assistant at the Etihad between 2016 and 2019 before leaving to become the manager of Arsenal.

The owners of the club know the Spaniard well, and Goater believes he would be a good replacement for Guardiola.

He also suggested that they can make Crystal Palace boss, Patrick Vieira, his replacement, adding the Frenchman has a slight edge over Arteta.

He said as quoted by Express Sport: “There are only two contenders, for me, who can replace Pep… and Vieira just edges it over Arteta.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This recommendation shows that Arteta is doing a great job, and we will be smart to keep him at the club.

He has proven his doubters wrong with the performance of his team in the last few months and he could even do better when we add new players to the squad in the summer.

Losing him to City will be devastating, and we need to tie him down to a long-term contract now to ensure that doesn’t happen in the nearest future.