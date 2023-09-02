Ex-Spurs and Man United star predicts Havertz to help Arsenal to a result against United

Arsenal versus Manchester United is the headline fixture in European football this weekend. And if there’s one player the Gooners aren’t expecting to start in that game, it is probably Kai Havertz. For the first few games, the German has been called out for failing to live up to his hefty price tag and show his natural brilliance.

While many feel it is time for Arteta to be ruthless and drop him, Premier League legend Dimitar Berbatov feels he still needs another chance. The former Manchester United striker says Havertz is a good player and should still be given the opportunity to play to show that.

Berbatov made those claims while making his predictions for the Arsenal vs. Manchester United clash, which he feels will finish in a 2-2 draw. He defends his prediction and backing of Haverts, saying on Metro, “I want to see goals and entertainment, but points are the most important. I’d like to see Kai Havertz play and see what he can really do; he has everything to prove he’s a good player. Hopefully, he can start and get involved and play his best with his passing. Although I want to see a United win, I think this will be a tricky game, and leaving the Emirates with a point won’t be bad, considering how United have done away from home recently. Prediction: 2-2.”

It is definitely time for Havertz to come good, to stop the Arsenal fans calling him all sorts of names, simply because he hasn’t yet found his best form yet.

Sam P

