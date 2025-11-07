Ex-manager reveals how much physicality Arsenal star puts into his game

Piero Hincapie is among several outstanding players Arsenal added to their squad this summer, strengthening the team in a way that has led many to believe the Gunners now possess one of the most complete squads in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta received significant backing during the last transfer window, bringing in top-quality players from around the world. The Arsenal manager has since been working diligently to integrate these new arrivals and maximise their impact on the team’s performance.

The club remains determined to compete for major trophies this season, and the recent signings will be expected to make meaningful contributions as quickly as possible. Among the new arrivals, many supporters are particularly eager to see more of Hincapie, whose reputation as a talented and physically dominant defender continues to grow.

Miguel Angel Ramirez on Hincapie’s Physical Ability

Hincapie developed at Independiente del Valle, where he first came under the guidance of coach Miguel Angel Ramirez. Reflecting on his time working with the defender, Ramirez spoke about Hincapie’s exceptional physical condition and how he consistently surpassed performance expectations. As reported by Metro Sports, Ramirez said, “He was breaking the GPS data every single day. Speed, sprints, accelerations, high-intensity actions. He was amazing physically, a beast, much better than any professional in the first-team. He was really impressive technically and tactically as well.”

These comments provide valuable insight into the foundations of Hincapie’s development. His athleticism, stamina and work ethic were already apparent during his formative years, setting him apart even among professionals at a much higher level.

Arsenal’s Expectations for Hincapie

Now on loan at Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen, Hincapie has an opportunity to showcase his ability on one of the biggest stages in football. The club’s supporters are hopeful he can translate the immense physical and technical attributes praised by his former coach into consistent performances in the Premier League. With Arteta’s emphasis on tactical discipline and defensive solidity, Hincapie’s combination of pace, strength and intelligence could make him an invaluable addition to Arsenal’s pursuit of success this season.

