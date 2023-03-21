Ex-Palace defender says Arsenal star is “almost impossible to defend against”

Mikel Arteta’s squad includes a man who is a terror for Premier League defenders. Gabriel Martinelli. According to former Crystal Palace defender Danny Gabbidon, he is a tough player to defend against due to his ability to play the ball with both feet.

Gabbidon made that admission after seeing Martinelli score a fantastic goal against Crystal Palace, a goal in which he switched the ball from his powerful right foot to his left before firing a shot past Palace’s goalie to break the stalemate in Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

You’re probably wondering: So, what did Gabbidon have to say? So, he explained via BBC, “When you’re a defender there, and you go up against a player who can go either way, it’s almost impossible to defend against.

“You look at the progression of Martinelli in and around the final third; his decision-making has got so much better. Always chooses the right option now. When to pass, when to shoot. It’s a fantastic finish. A goal of such quality.”

Gabriel Martinelli’s form a few weeks ago was put into question, but his resurgence in the absence of Nketiah (5 PL goals in 5 games) is underappreciated. Fun fact: with 13 goals, he has one less goal than Marcus Rashord in the league. Notably, Arsenal have a 100% winning record when Gabriel Martinelli scores in the Premier League this season. What’s more remarkable is that Arsenal always win the following game after that as well! So who’s next? Leeds United it is then….

Daniel O

——————————————–

WATCH – A very happy Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal’s pivotal win over Crystal Palace

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids