Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Ex-Palace defender says Arsenal star is “almost impossible to defend against”

Mikel Arteta’s squad includes a man who is a terror for Premier League defenders. Gabriel Martinelli. According to former Crystal Palace defender Danny Gabbidon, he is a tough player to defend against due to his ability to play the ball with both feet.

Gabbidon made that admission after seeing Martinelli score a fantastic goal against Crystal Palace, a goal in which he switched the ball from his powerful right foot to his left before firing a shot past Palace’s goalie to break the stalemate in Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

You’re probably wondering: So, what did Gabbidon have to say? So, he explained via BBC, “When you’re a defender there, and you go up against a player who can go either way, it’s almost impossible to defend against.

“You look at the progression of Martinelli in and around the final third; his decision-making has got so much better. Always chooses the right option now. When to pass, when to shoot. It’s a fantastic finish. A goal of such quality.”

Gabriel Martinelli’s form a few weeks ago was put into question, but his resurgence in the absence of Nketiah (5 PL goals in 5 games) is underappreciated.

Fun fact: with 13 goals, he has one less goal than Marcus Rashord in the league. Notably, Arsenal have a 100% winning record when Gabriel Martinelli scores in the Premier League this season. What’s more remarkable is that Arsenal always win the following game after that as well! So who’s next? Leeds United it is then….

Daniel O

——————————————–

WATCH – A very happy Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal’s pivotal win over Crystal Palace

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

More Stories / Latest News
Jesus explains why Arsenal’s “family” can cope with injury problems
Arsenal Women face tough in-form Bayerrn Munich “but we shouldn’t fear it.”
Could Man United try and raid Arsenal’s top stars under new ownership?
Posted by

Tags Danny Gabbidon Martinelli

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Martinelli has done really well this season, not only in terms of assists and goals, but in the prodigious work he does off the ball.I am not a stats person, but other than possibly Odegaard, I do not think any other Arsenal player has covered more ground?That apart, he seems capable of playing anywhere across the front three and he may end up through the middle as he develops physically.For 6m , apart from our graduates, he could turn out to be one of our Club’s best ever signings.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs