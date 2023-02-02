Allardyce says Arteta promised in-form star game time before he stayed

Former Everton and Bolton manager Sam Allardyce believes Mikel Arteta promised Eddie Nketiah game time at the Emirates, which persuaded the striker to remain at Arsenal.

Nketiah struggled to play before the World Cup, but after Gabriel Jesus returned from the competition with an injury, he has been the leading man for Arsenal.

Nketiah has proven he can score against different oppositions and if Jesus does not return until the end of the season, Arsenal can trust the Englishman.

Allardyce has watched him become an improved player and believes Arteta promised the former England U21 star game time.

The ex-gaffer of Everton said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast: “He’s matured, hasn’t he? Because it was big, big news that he was going to leave on a free or certainly a small fee because he let his contract run out last season.

“But they managed to persuade him to stay. On the back of that they must have got some comfort of the manager that he was going to get some games in.

“Because it was the time of his life to either move on and play first-team football for somebody rather than be a bit-part player.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has been one of our critical men in the last few weeks and the 23-year-old now provides us with an additional option in attack.

If he keeps scoring, Jesus will struggle to get back into the team unless Arteta decides to pair them in the same lineup.

