Arsenal News Latest News

Ex-PL referee explains why Arsenal wasn’t given that penalty against Everton

Arsenal was beaten 1-0 by Everton in the Premier League yesterday in one of the shocking results of the weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s table toppers had been hopeful they would earn yet another victory when they travelled to Goodison Park, but they met a determined Everton side with a new manager.

Sean Dyche has just taken over the PL strugglers and his first game in charge was a success after James Tarkowski scored the winner on the hour mark.

However, Arsenal had a shout for a penalty which they believed should have been given after Neal Maupay appeared to foul Gabriel Magalhaes.

The referee was not convinced and after a check, VAR backed the decision, which left the Gunners furious.

However, former referee Peter Walton believed it wasn’t worth a spot-kick and explained via Mirror Football:

“Well actually the initiation of contact was from the Arsenal player so I don’t think this will be given as a penalty kick, certainly there was enough contact there, but not a penalty kick.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We did not have a good day in that match and certainly felt like we deserved a penalty for that incident.

If it had been awarded to us, the result of the fixture could have been much different, but there is no need to worry about a decision that has been made already.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

WATCH – The boss discusses where Arsenal went wrong and praises Everton, Sean Dyche and the fans

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

More Stories / Latest News
Deeney hails Arsenal loanee after he scores for Birmingham
Chelsea go top, Manchester United 2nd. Can Arsenal Women re-take 3rd in WSL top 3?
Everton defeat is a realty check – Are Arsenal really ready to win the League?
Posted by

Tags Peter Walton

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs