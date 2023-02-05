Ex-PL referee explains why Arsenal wasn’t given that penalty against Everton

Arsenal was beaten 1-0 by Everton in the Premier League yesterday in one of the shocking results of the weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s table toppers had been hopeful they would earn yet another victory when they travelled to Goodison Park, but they met a determined Everton side with a new manager.

Sean Dyche has just taken over the PL strugglers and his first game in charge was a success after James Tarkowski scored the winner on the hour mark.

However, Arsenal had a shout for a penalty which they believed should have been given after Neal Maupay appeared to foul Gabriel Magalhaes.

The referee was not convinced and after a check, VAR backed the decision, which left the Gunners furious.

However, former referee Peter Walton believed it wasn’t worth a spot-kick and explained via Mirror Football:

“Well actually the initiation of contact was from the Arsenal player so I don’t think this will be given as a penalty kick, certainly there was enough contact there, but not a penalty kick.”

We did not have a good day in that match and certainly felt like we deserved a penalty for that incident.

If it had been awarded to us, the result of the fixture could have been much different, but there is no need to worry about a decision that has been made already.

