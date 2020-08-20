Ex-Premier League ace claims Arsenal is closing in on Marseille star

Former Man Utd forward Louis Saha claims that Arsenal is closing in on a move for Olympique Marseille midfielder, Morgan Sanson.

The 26-year-old is set to leave the Ligue 1 side after struggling to agree to terms on a new deal with them.

He has been a target for Arsenal and Tottenham for some time now with the Gunners very much in need of a new midfielder.

He still has two years left on his current deal with the French side, but they will likely cash in on him this summer.

Mikel Arteta is looking at landing at least one new midfielder this season and the Spaniard has been struggling to land his first choice, Thomas Partey.

With Atletico Madrid insisting that his release clause is paid, the Gunners have turned their attention to other players and Sanson is one of them.

Saha was speaking about players in the French Ligue who might move and thrive in the Premier and he added Sanson.

Speaking on the Football Index Podcast, he said as quoted by the Sun: “I heard that Morgan Sanson is potentially moving to Arsenal.”

Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil are no longer serious options to play for the Gunners and the signing of Sanson might be as a replacement for either of them.