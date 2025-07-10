Ex-Premier League defender left scratching his head over Arsenal transfer decision

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Chelsea’s Noni Madueke and are weighing up a move for the £50 million-rated forward, but Micah Richards has signalled concerns over where he would fit in the team. This comes amid the ongoing pursuit of forward recruits before the commencement of pre-season. Arsenal have accelerated their hunt for attackers and have identified Madueke as a key player who could strengthen the frontline. That said, interest in yet another Chelsea player has come with its own concerns, with a former Premier League defender questioning the club’s decision.

Micah Richards admits he is “scratching his head” over where the winger would slot into the Arsenal side. Often utilised on both flanks, Madueke is predominantly a right winger. With this in mind, it is difficult to understand where he would play, considering the presence of Bukayo Saka.

Richards questions Madueke’s role in the squad

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Micah Richards said:

“I like Zubimendi. We saw him in the Euro final, when Rodri came off. Very good player, tactically really good. He’s good on the ball, really good awareness in midfield. Gyökeres is a really good striker. I think a striker is more important than getting Madueke in first.

“Madueke… where is he going to play? He’s been playing for Chelsea on the left recently. I really like him as a player, but I like him on the right and he’s not going to play ahead of Bukayo Saka, is he?

“So, I’m scratching my head on that one. I agree [that they need two players in every position]. But Saka is always fit normally, until he got that really bad injury.”

Price tag and youth development add to the confusion

The signing of Madueke is a difficult one to comprehend due to a number of telling factors. The Bukayo Saka factor is certainly the biggest. The England winger is the undisputed first choice on the right flank and rarely misses a game due to injury, barring last season. There is a clear need to manage his workload, but the development of Ethan Nwaneri could also be affected.

Chelsea’s £50 million valuation of the player further calls the club’s transfer decision into question. It is a high price to pay for what appears to be cover for the ever-available Saka.

It is a difficult signing to fully justify, but Gooners will have to be supportive if he eventually joins the club.

What are your thoughts on a potential move for Madueke?

Benjamin Kenneth

