Ex-Premier League goalkeeper reckons Ramsdale faces serious competition

Former Premier League goalkeeper, Brad Friedel, is confident Matt Turner will not join Arsenal just to sit on the bench.

The Gunners’ first choice remains Aaron Ramsdale after the Englishman moved ahead of Bernd Leno in the pecking order at the Emirates.

The German is expected to leave the club at the end of this season, and Arsenal has already secured the services of Turner.

The 27-year-old currently plays for the New England Revolution in the MLS.

He knows the step up to the Premier League is huge and would be keen to make an impression.

Friedel knows him and insists Arsenal has signed a good goalie who would compete with Ramsdale for the number one spot.

He said via The Sun: “I coached Matt and gave him his professional debut. Matt is an outstanding shot-stopper.

“He will be able to put pressure on Ramsdale, I’ve no doubt about it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale has been solid between the goal posts for us, but he can do better. One way to get much better performances from the Englishman is to sign someone to compete with him.

Turner isn’t well-known to some Arsenal fans, but the American will want to change that when he finally joins the club at the end of this season.