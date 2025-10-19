Ex-Premier League goalkeeper reveals how he missed chance to join Arsenal

Vicente Guaita played in over 100 Premier League games for Crystal Palace, but Arsenal could have been his first English club.

After a fine season at Valencia, the Gunners expressed interest in signing him in the summer of 2013, with Arsène Wenger identifying him as an ideal backup goalkeeper. The move was also appealing to Guaita, as it presented a dream scenario for a player to join one of the top clubs in the world.

The Near Move to Arsenal

During the transfer negotiations, Guaita held his breath as talks continued between both clubs, hopeful that an agreement would be reached for him to move to London. The prospect of playing for Arsenal represented a significant career opportunity, and the goalkeeper was eager to make the step up to the Premier League. However, despite mutual interest, the transfer eventually collapsed. Valencia were asking for a substantial sum, and Arsenal were unwilling to meet their high demands, resulting in the deal falling through.

Guaita has now opened up on that period and explained why the move did not materialise. He told Super Deporte, “I had the opportunity to leave, it was practically a done deal, but Salvo (Valencia president at the time) was asking for a lot more money and the whole deal fell through.”

Financial Barriers in Top-Level Transfers

This scenario highlights a recurring issue in transfers involving top Premier League clubs. When elite teams show interest in a player, the selling club often sets high financial demands, which can prevent a move from happening even when the player is keen. In Guaita’s case, Arsenal’s reluctance to meet Valencia’s valuation meant that a potential transfer to one of the world’s biggest clubs was ultimately blocked.

Although he never joined Arsenal, Guaita went on to carve out a successful career in the Premier League with Crystal Palace, establishing himself as a reliable and experienced goalkeeper. His reflections on the near move to London serve as a reminder of how complex transfer negotiations can be, and how financial considerations often dictate the outcome, even when all parties are motivated to make a deal happen.

