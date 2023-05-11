Ex-Premier League star analyses why Arsenal is still in the title race

Former Premier League star Didi Hamann has analysed Arsenal’s remaining chances of winning the Premier League and identifies at least one game Manchester City may not win.

Arsenal dropped points in four consecutive games, which eliminated their huge lead over City at the top of the league.

The Citizens have been in superb form in the last few weeks, which is a clear sign they could win the title as Arsenal struggles with inconsistency.

However, Hamann does not see an easy road to being crowned champions for City.

He explains via Metro Sport:

‘I don’t think Manchester City will win away to Everton on Saturday, and if they don’t, then I think we have a title race again, because if they do draw and Arsenal win, then it’s only one defeat stopping Arsenal from potentially winning the title.

‘I don’t expect Arsenal to win the title in the end, but I certainly think it’s possible we’ve got a much closer title race again from Sunday night.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

City is capable of winning their remaining games of the season, but not all their opponents will make life easy for them.

The likes of Everton have to survive the Premier League relegation, so they have to win as much as City does.

They could defeat the Citizens as they beat us when Sean Dyche initially became their gaffer.

Video – Mikel Arteta talks about the reasons Arsenal have dropped from the top, and addresses the question if we “bottled it”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…