Ex-Premier League star names one Arsenal spot that may be their problem

Former Liverpool player Didi Hamann has highlighted a potential issue for Arsenal following their recent Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

Under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal has built a competitive squad, and they deserve praise for reaching the quarterfinals of the Champions League in their return to the competition this season.

Despite their impressive form over the past two seasons, it appears that Arsenal may not yet be fully equipped to contend for major trophies.

While they have come close to securing both Premier League and Champions League titles this season, they have ultimately fallen short.

Nevertheless, the Gunners have shown improvement and greater experience compared to previous campaigns.

However, there is a concern that Arsenal may end the season empty-handed, which would be disappointing for the club and its supporters.

Hamann has analysed Arsenal’s squad and said, as quoted by Talk Sport:

‘You have to question if this team, and I know it is a very young team, is capable of winning a big title.

‘I think they’ve got a very good defence, but I’m not sure about the keeper. I don’t think you win a big title with a goalkeeper who doesn’t fill me with confidence.

‘It was his mistake coming 40 yards off his line in the first leg, it changed the whole tie. Then obviously they brought Rice and Havertz in, I don’t think they’ve improved from last season.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have a strong team. They lack some experience, but this Arsenal team is punching above its weight and deserves credit.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.