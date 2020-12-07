Ex-Premier League star predicts when Arteta will get the sack

Troy Deeney has become outspoken nowadays and he will hardly have miss the opportunity to talk about Arsenal after last night’s performance.

Arsenal was beaten 2-0 by Tottenham in the Premier League yesterday as Mikel Arteta’s men continue to struggle.

When the Spaniard was made the manager of Arsenal last year, he brought a lot of hopes to the club’s fans with the way his team was set up in his first few games.

After he guided them to FA Cup success, it became obvious that his lack of managerial experience didn’t count very much, because he was simply a good manager.

The Spaniard was backed heavily in the last transfer window as Arsenal looked to enter the top four at the end of this season.

They started the campaign well, but the loss to Tottenham means that they have lost six of their opening 11 league games and, Deeney reckons that Arteta might be sacked if he loses his next league game against Burnley.

He told TalkSPORT: “I fancied Arsenal to get a result [against Tottenham] because they’re that kind of team to just pull one out the bag.

“But Arsenal are in trouble. They’re very much in trouble.

“I’m happy it’s at home [vs Burnley] but if they were playing Burnley away this week I’d be very nervous for them.

“Arteta has to come under criticism ultimately because of where they are.

“I’ll go out on a limb here and if they lose next week he’s massively under pressure.

“If they lose and the ones around them win and they’re more looking backwards rather than upwards he’d be under pressure to keep his job.”