Ex-Premier League star says Havertz is not getting enough credit

The German midfielder joined the Gunners with the expectation of playing in the midfield, where he was initially seen as an ideal replacement for Granit Xhaka.

He started his Arsenal career in midfield but struggled to make an impact, prompting Arteta to experiment with a new role for him.

Havertz excelled as a false nine last season, scoring key goals and providing crucial assists, helping Arsenal become one of the top-scoring teams in the league.

Despite his contributions, Havertz has not received enough recognition for his role as a false nine, with many fans calling for Arsenal to sign a new striker.

Former Premier League player Joleon Lescott believes that Havertz deserves more credit for his performances in this role.