Ex-Premier League star says Havertz is not getting enough credit

Kai Havertz has been preferred over Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in the Arsenal attack since Mikel Arteta discovered his effectiveness as a false nine.

The German midfielder joined the Gunners with the expectation of playing in the midfield, where he was initially seen as an ideal replacement for Granit Xhaka.

He started his Arsenal career in midfield but struggled to make an impact, prompting Arteta to experiment with a new role for him.

Havertz excelled as a false nine last season, scoring key goals and providing crucial assists, helping Arsenal become one of the top-scoring teams in the league.

Despite his contributions, Havertz has not received enough recognition for his role as a false nine, with many fans calling for Arsenal to sign a new striker.

Former Premier League player Joleon Lescott believes that Havertz deserves more credit for his performances in this role.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I think because we want a profile of a striker – a number nine – to have a certain look and image, I think we’re not giving him the credit as a number nine.

“But if you compare him to his style, like his attributes, are they much different to a Berbatov, really? He’s able to travel with the ball long distances, he is technically very, very good. He scores. He always looks comfortable in front of goal.”

Havertz improved greatly when we began to use him in attack and could score even more goals for us this season in that role.

