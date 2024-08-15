Ex-Premier League star says Havertz is not getting enough credit

He said, as quoted by The Sun:
“I think because we want a profile of a striker – a number nine – to have a certain look and image, I think we’re not giving him the credit as a number nine.
“But if you compare him to his style, like his attributes, are they much different to a Berbatov, really? He’s able to travel with the ball long distances, he is technically very, very good. He scores. He always looks comfortable in front of goal.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Havertz improved greatly when we began to use him in attack and could score even more goals for us this season in that role.
i find it very strange that ex-footballers, people who have played the game at the highest level and really know do understand football, all gush about Havertz
ho hum, who am I take on board their informed view in the face of the desperate ‘buy new striker’ boreathon