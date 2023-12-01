Ex-Premier League star would pick Havertz over Rashford

Darren Bent asserts that he would currently choose Kai Havertz over the struggling Marcus Rashford.

Havertz has showcased excellent form in the last two games, suggesting that he might be on the verge of fulfilling the trust placed in him by Mikel Arteta.

While Rashford had an impressive season with Manchester United last year, scoring consistently, he has struggled to find the same form in the current campaign.

Despite Mikel Arteta’s team initially facing challenges in bringing out the best in Havertz, recent performances have been promising, leading Bent to express his preference for the German over Rashford.

Asked if he would choose Havertz over Rashford, he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Right now, for what Arteta wants to do, yes.

‘Currently, where we are now, give me Havertz. I don’t want Rashford at the minute. I don’t know what I’m getting from Rashford.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has been decent in the last two games and he now understands that it will be hard to justify playing when he does not score.

Hopefully, he will remain in fine goalscoring form in our next few games and play more confidently.

