Ex-ref tells Arteta what to do after PGMOL accepts Arsenal’s request for a meeting

Former Premier League referee, Keith Hackett, has urged Mikel Arteta to get the videos of all the red cards Arsenal has received this year and present them to the PGMOL officials when they come visiting the Gunners.

Under Arteta, Arsenal has become notorious for receiving so many red cards.

This year alone, they have received 4 red cards and it is becoming a concern to the club.

According to the Telegraph, they asked for clarification from PGMOL and the refereeing governing body as accepted their request to meet.

That meeting will give the Gunners a chance to get an explanation for the many sending off they have received recently.

Hackett has urged Arteta to get clips of all the decisions and demand the reasons behind some of the sending offs from the officials when they meet.

He said via Football Insider: “If I’m Arteta, I’m going to have all the red cards ready on video, all the decisions I’m unhappy with and then seek clarification.”

Some of the red cards we have received have been ridiculous and the club truly needed to get an explanation for them.

However, Arteta also needs to get his players to watch their on-field discipline and stop giving room for the officials to send any of them off even if the offence doesn’t warrant it.

