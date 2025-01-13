Ex-referee chief says Havertz should have been penalised for simulation

Arsenal were awarded a contentious penalty in their FA Cup clash against Manchester United last night, but they failed to capitalise on the opportunity, missing the spot-kick. The incident has since sparked heated debate, with questions raised about the legitimacy of the decision.

The Gunners have endured a tough week in cup competitions. After being beaten by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup semi-final at home, fans were hopeful that the team would bounce back against United. However, despite playing the majority of the match with a numerical advantage, Arsenal ultimately fell short, losing in the penalty shoot-out.

Mikel Arteta’s side found themselves with a golden chance to take control of the match after United’s Diogo Dalot was sent off, leaving the visitors down to ten men for the final 60 minutes. Arsenal pressed forward and were awarded a penalty that could have extended their lead. However, the decision to award the spot-kick was shrouded in controversy, as Kai Havertz appeared to have gone down easily under minimal contact.

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has since criticised the decision, insisting it should never have been given. Speaking to Football Insider, Hackett explained:

“This was not a penalty kick. The referee made a huge error. Frankly, the Arsenal player should have received a yellow card for a clear act of simulation. The question that we can ask – if VAR was in operation, I suggest that the referee would have been instructed to view the monitor. Then, the process may well have secured a different outcome.”

The situation was made even more painful for Arsenal fans as the ensuing penalty, controversially won by Havertz, was missed. What might have been a pivotal moment in the game instead became a source of frustration, compounding the team’s struggles in front of goal.

This latest disappointment highlights Arsenal’s ongoing issues in converting chances and maintaining composure in high-stakes matches. The missed penalty and the controversy surrounding it have only added to the frustration for fans, who were already eager for the team to respond positively after the loss to Newcastle.

As debates over the decision continue, Arsenal will need to regroup quickly, ensuring that such moments do not define their season moving forward.