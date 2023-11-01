Ex-Spurs boss insists that Nketiah is “top draw” and could easily get in Man United’s line-up

Despite the reservations shown by many readers on JustArsenal, Eddie Nketiah is a superb striker, and some Arsenal fans don’t realize how fortunate they are to have him, according to Tim Sherwood, who revealed why he believes the Arsenal No. 14 is a top-tier attacker.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager believes Nketiah is certainly superior to Manchester United’s new striker, Rasmus Hojlund. And despite the many criticisms, he believes the 24-year-old is a player capable of playing for any great team at the top of the Premier League.

Sherwood said on Sky Sports: “I feel sorry for Eddie Nketiah, because people in general and Arsenal fans, no matter who it is, they are always asking questions about him and looking what he can’t do.

“I like to look at what Eddie can do. He can play in a lot of teams. A lot of big teams. You’re telling me this boy couldn’t play for Manchester United at the moment instead of Rasmus Hojlund?

“He’s an upgrade on Hojlund. Man United spent an awful lot of money on him. For me, Nketiah is top draw. I think he warrants playing for Arsenal at the top of the Premier League. I cannot speak highly enough of him.”

Manchester United paid £64 million to sign Hojlund from Atalanta. He has yet to score a Premier League goal hence, there are already reservations about his talents. As for Nketiah, he now has five goals in 10 League games.

His hat-trick on Saturday was a wonderful reminder of what a goal machine he is. Ideally, he can keep the momentum going and continue to be regarded, by many pundits, as one of the best attackers in the Premier League.

Sam P

