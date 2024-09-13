Ex-Spurs player: Tottenham will have learned from last season’s Arsenal loss

Former Tottenham star Stephen Carr has shared his thoughts on their upcoming match against Arsenal, expecting Spurs to learn from their mistakes the last time Arsenal visited them.

Arsenal has been dominant in recent North London derbies, remaining unbeaten in their last four encounters with Tottenham, winning three of those matches.

In their clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season, Spurs were punished for a slow start, with Arsenal surging to a 3-0 lead within 38 minutes. Although Tottenham fought back in the second half and scored twice, Arsenal ultimately secured a 3-2 victory.

Carr believes that if Tottenham wants to avoid another defeat, they must avoid repeating those early mistakes, and he expects the team to have learned valuable lessons from that match.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“He (Ange Postecoglou) will have learnt from playing them last year (when Arsenal raced into a 3-0 lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and won the game 3-2).

“This is a good time to play them. Declan Rice is suspended and he is pivotal in midfield. Martin Odegaard, I can’t see him being fit. They’re two huge losses for them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Spurs will be looking to take the game to us from the beginning, but we have the players and the motivation to hurt them seriously and return with all three points.

